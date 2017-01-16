KIJHL: Nitros, Riders drop lone weekend outings
The Kimberley Dynamiters failed to take control of the Eddie Mountain Division Saturday, falling 5-2 to rivals the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.
The Nitros went into the weekend just one point behind the Cats but couldn’t capitalize on home ice advantage.
The Cats outplayed and outworked their hosts, out shooting them 19-5 in the opening 20.
The Nitros battled back but never took the lead and gave up two empty net goals in the final seconds of the third.
Creston was playing with something to prove coming off of a surprising 6-4 loss to the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday.
The Rockies carried the momentum through for a 8-3 defeat of the Golden Rockets Saturday.
Elsewhere in the division the Fernie Ghostriders hosted their only game of the weekend Saturday.
They were beaten 5-2 by the visiting, number one ranked Beaver Valley Nite Hawks.
– Keira O’Loughlin