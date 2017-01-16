The Kimberley Dynamiters failed to take control of the Eddie Mountain Division Saturday, falling 5-2 to rivals the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Nitros went into the weekend just one point behind the Cats but couldn’t capitalize on home ice advantage. The Cats outplayed and outworked their hosts, out shooting them 19-5 in the opening 20.

The Nitros battled back but never took the lead and gave up two empty net goals in the final seconds of the third.