KIJHL playoffs are right around the corner and the Kimberley Dynamiters have returned to old form just in time.

The Nitros are reenergized on a four game win streak and forward Brandt Bertoia says success is due to the team realizing they weren`t playing to their standard.

He explains they talked about how this will probably be the last time they ever play with each other.

Some players may move on to Junior A, while others will be too old to play next year, so they need to live it up while they can.

He adds, they decided to play as a team, not just for themselves.

The Nitros have one more regular season test before the post season gets underway next week.

They are on the road Friday with best in the league, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

The Nitehawks whipped the Nitros 9-2 in early January and forward Brandt Bertoia says, Kimberley has to show they`re coming for them.

He explains they believe they can go through Fernie and Creston and they’re going to meet up with Beaver Valley eventually.

He adds, they have to show that wasn’t them, and the Nitehawks don’t know the real Nitros.

Bertoia thinks the team’s renewed confidence comes from collectively buying into their coaches new rule, if you don’t practice how you play, you won’t play at all.

Kimberley Dynamiters Forward, Brandt Bertoia –

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image credit: Jonathan Righton)