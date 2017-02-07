There were few bright spots during the Kimberley Dynmaiter’s average January but forward Nolan Kurylo was certainly one of them.

Kurylo was named the team and Kootenay Conference Player of the Month after scoring six goals and 19 points during a nine game stretch that saw Kimberley go just 3-6.

The Calgary native says his teammates deserve some credit for his output.

Kurylo, who has a total of 33 points in 20 games this season, notes there’s a natural chemistry with his linemates and he’s really “clicking” with guys like Joe Karpyshyn and Brandon Langridge.

He says the POTM accolades are a nice honour but he’s more focused on the direction the team is heading.

Kurylo admits Kimberley didn’t have a great January but he believes they are starting to come around and they’ll be hot heading into playoffs.

The Nitros were unbeaten in two contests last weekend and sit second in the division with three games left in the regular season.

Kimberley returns to action Friday when they visit the Golden Rockets.

– Dynamiters Forward Nolan Kurylo