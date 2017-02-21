The Kimberley Dynamiters are riding a five game win streak, gearing up to take on the Fernie Ghostriders in first round playoff action.

The Nitros closed out their regular season Friday by denying league leader’s the Beaver Valley Nitehawks 6-3, handing them their first loss in 17 games.

Forward Brandt Bertoia says a key to maintaining their energy will be capitalizing on home ice advantage.

He feels a momentum builder will be their hometown crowd – adding that Kimberley is known for having unreal fans and their support throughout the season will continue into playoffs.

Bertoia believes although the teams split their season series 4-4, the Nitros trump the Riders in speed and goaltending.

He thinks the playoffs are a new season and he and the team are excited to get started with a bang.

He says they’re going to show the whole league they have been underrated and that regular season points don’t matter – playoff time is a different time.

Coach Derek Stuart feels Bertoia has been the Nitros’ best player for over a month – the 19 year old has notched four goals and an assist in his last two games alone.

He was named most improved forward and the team’s recent end of year banquet.

The Nitros and Riders meet for game one at the Kimberley Civic Centre, Friday.

Kimberely Dynamiters Forward, Brandt Bertoia –

– Keira O’Loughlin