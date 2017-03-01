A pair of power play goals helped lift the Kimberley Dynamiters to a 3-2 win over the Fernie Ghostriders in Game 4 Tuesday night.

The Nitros scored on the man advantage less than five minutes into the contest and then broke a third period tie after the Riders were sent to the box.

Meanwhile, Fernie were 0-9 on the PP, despite outshooting their opponents 40-28 over the 60 minutes.

Chase Miller and James Farmer led the way for the Nitros with two goals and two assists respectively.

Farmer, a 19 year old defenseman, has been an offensive force so far compiling nine points in four games this postseason.

Fernie Forward Brendan Nemes notched both Ghostrider goals Tuesday night.

The Dynamiter’s win evens the series 2-2 as it heads back to Kimberley Thursday for Game 5.

In other action Tuesday night, the Creston Valley Thundercats completed the opening round sweep of the Columbia Valley Rockies with a 5-3 decision.

The Thundercats will wait and play the winner of the Kimberley-Fernie series in the Eddie Mountain division Final.

– Josh Hoffman