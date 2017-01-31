The Kimberley Dynamiters are staying positive despite failing to string wins together since sweeping the Fernie Ghostriders in this year’s Christmas Classic.

The Nitros came out of the break hot, riding an eight game winning streak but have struggled in January, winning only three of their nine games. Coach Derek Stuart says it’s been a challenging month, but he likes what he’s seen from his players recently.

The Nitros dropped 5-3 to the Fernie Ghostriders Thursday, squeaked by the Columbia Valley Rockies 6-5 Friday and lost a tight 4-3 to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday.

Stuart feels the first periods against the Riders and Rockies were terrible but other than that, he really likes how they played in all three match ups.

He believes his team outplayed Creston Saturday and deserved a better fate.

He thinks if the team can focus on their actions and fine tune a few mistakes, they’ll be headed in the right direction and will be playoff ready.

He explains the team expects to put themselves in a position to have success adding the expectations need to be there, otherwise he’s not sure what you would be playing for.

The Nitros are second, seven points back of the Cats, currently leading the Eddie Mountain Division.

They kick off their final five regular season games at home Friday against the Fernie Ghostriders.

Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach, Derek Stuart –