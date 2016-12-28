The KIJHL kicks off its second half of the season as the Kimberley Dynamiters welcome the Fernie Ghostriders to the Civic Centre Wednesday.

The Nitros are seeking redemption as they lost in back to back road games against the Riders, 6-4 and 5-3, in late November and early December.

The Nitros will also be looking to ride the wave of momentum as they have won their last 16 straight games at home.

Wednesday’s game will kick off a home and home series between the heated divisional rivals.

They will meet again in Fernie Thursday.

Fernie continues to chase Kimberley in standings, they currently sit in third place in the Eddie Mountain division, eight points back of the Nitros.

– Keira O’Loughlin