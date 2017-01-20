It will be a busy weekend for the Eddie Mountain Division of the KIJHL.

On Friday, the Kimberley Dynamiters are looking to get back on the home winning track as they welcome the Golden Rockets.

Last weekend The Nitros fell 5-2 to the visiting Creston Valley Thunder Cats, losing their first game at the Kimberley Civic Centre since September 9.

The Cats are currently leading the division by three points.

They will travel to Fernie Friday to take on the Ghostriders.

The Riders are looking for their very first win against the team this season.

The Columbia Valley Rockies in their biggest winning streak of the season, are on the the road looking for victory number four against the Castlegar Rebels.

Saturday will see Kimberley travel to Creston.

It will be the seventh meeting between the teams this season, the series is tied 3-3.

The Fernie Ghostriders will be hosted by the Golden Rockets and the Rockies are in Fruitvale taking on the league’s best, Beaver Valley Nitehawks.

-Keira O’Loughlin