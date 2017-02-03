The last regular season meeting between the Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders happens at the Civic Centre Friday.

Fernie leads the current series 4-3, the Nitros visited and lost to the Riders 5-3 last week.

Elsewhere in the Eddie Mountain Division, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats are home with the Golden Rockets.

The Cats are riding a five game winning streak.

The Columbia Valley Rockies travel across the border to take on the Spokane Braves.

On Saturday, the Dynamiters are on the road to face off against the Rockets.

The Cats and Riders will battle it out in Fernie.

The Rockies are away again, visiting the Border Bruins in Grand Forks.

Just two and a half weeks remain in the KIJHL’s 2016-2017 regular season.

– Keira O’Loughlin