A strong first 20 minutes by the Fernie Ghostriders helped them get past the Kimberley Dynamiters in a 5-3 final Thursday night.

Fernie tallied three goals in the opening frame including a shorthanded marker from Keagan Kingwell.

Aidan Wilson lead the Riders with four assists while Keelan Saworksi potted a pair of goals and finished the night with three points. Fernie now sits eight points back of Kimberley in the Eddie Mountain division.

The Dynamiters will look to bounce back Friday night when they visit Columbia Valley.