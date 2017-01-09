KIJHL: Fernie perfect, Kimberley splits
A perfect weekend for the Fernie Ghostriders.
Fernie took a five game losing skid into Friday’s match against the Columbia Valley Rockies but skated to a 3-1 triumph.
They kept rolling into Saturday’s match against the Castlegar Rebels picking up a 5-1 victory.
The Kimberley Dynamiters’ impressive eight straight wins and 17 game home victory streak both came to an end as they were devastated 9-2 by the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks Friday.
The team played with something to prove the following night however, disassembling the Rockies 11-2.
The Creston Valley Thunder Cats extended their wins to six straight beating the Spokane Braves 8-2 Friday and the Nelson Leafs 4-3 in overtime the next night.
The Golden Rockets gained a point in Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Nelson Leafs.
They too, then felt the wrath of the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks, falling 7-1 to the team on Saturday.