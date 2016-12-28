The Eddie Mountain Division is gearing up to continue dominating the KIJHL. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are the top ranked team in the league, the Kimberley Dynamiters have the best home record and the Fernie Ghostrider won’t give up the chase. New Vice President of the division Kathy Merkel, says her first few months on the job, managing some of the best teams and the heated race between them, has been a whirlwind.

Merkel adds when you go to watch a game in any of those arenas, it’s going to be exciting and down to the wire.

The second half of the season kicks off Wednesday with a divisional showdown as the Nitros host the Riders for the first of their much anticipated home and home series.

Merkel says she doesn’t want to jinx it, but she hopes the Dybamiters can continue their 16 home game winning streak.

The Nitros have fallen on the road in their last two meetings with the Riders, 6-4 and 5-3. They currently lead Fernie in the standings by eight points.

– Eddie Mountain Division Vice President, Kathy Merkel

– Keira O’Loughlin