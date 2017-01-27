Friday will be a showdown of pure, Eddie Mountain Division match ups.

The last time the Nitros were in Invermere they decimated the Rockies 11-2.

It will be game two of three straight for the Nitros, they were defeated 5-3 on the road by the Fernie Ghostriders Thursday.

Third best in the KIJHL, the Creston Valley Thunder Cats will welcome the Golden Rockets to Johnny Bucyk Arena.

The Cats have won nine of their last 10 games, the Rockets are yet to notch a victory in January.