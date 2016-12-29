The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders are back at it Thursday for the second game of the annual Christmas Classic.

The teams fought all the way to second overtime in Kimberley yesterday with the Nitros eventually taking a 5-4 win.

Round two will be on Fernie ice and Dynamiters’ defenseman Tyler Van Steinburg says he knows exactly what to expect.

Steinburg thinks it will be a hard grinding game and that the Riders are always going to be right on their opponent, hitting and being dirty.