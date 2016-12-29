KIJHL; Dynamiters prepared for round two of Christmas Classic with Fernie
The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders are back at it Thursday for the second game of the annual Christmas Classic.
The teams fought all the way to second overtime in Kimberley yesterday with the Nitros eventually taking a 5-4 win.
Round two will be on Fernie ice and Dynamiters’ defenseman Tyler Van Steinburg says he knows exactly what to expect.
Steinburg thinks it will be a hard grinding game and that the Riders are always going to be right on their opponent, hitting and being dirty.
He feels it’s going to be an entirely different game and a lot more compact because of the smaller rink.
He adds the Nitros need to be ready to be hit and to hit.
Steinburg says it’s a great atmosphere to play in, Fernie’s fans get really into the games and it gets all the players going.
This will be the teams sixth meeting this season and despite trailing the Nitros nine points in the standings, the Riders lead the series 3-2.
The Nitros have something to prove as they were unable to hold their own in their last two visits to Fernie Memorial Arena.
– Kimberley Dynamiters Defenceman, Tyler Van Steinburg
– Keira O’Loughlin