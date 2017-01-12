The Kimberley Dynamiters were bested 3-2 by the Nelson Leafs in overtime Wednesday night.

However, former Dynamiter Sawyer Hunt would spoil the comeback with his 14th of the year to claim victory for the Leafs.

The Nitros were 0 for 6 on the powerplay but did score shorthanded in the third period to tie the game.

Kimberley hosts the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday, who they trail in the Eddie Mountain division by two points.

– Josh Hoffman