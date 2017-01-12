KIJHL: Dynamiters’ comeback falls short in Nelson
The Kimberley Dynamiters were bested 3-2 by the Nelson Leafs in overtime Wednesday night.
The Nitros were 0 for 6 on the powerplay but did score shorthanded in the third period to tie the game.
However, former Dynamiter Sawyer Hunt would spoil the comeback with his 14th of the year to claim victory for the Leafs.
Kimberley hosts the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Saturday, who they trail in the Eddie Mountain division by two points.
– Josh Hoffman