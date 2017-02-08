Two of the KIJHL’s best are the league’s lone match up Wednesday.

Third ranked Creston Valley Thunder Cats welcome the first place Beaver Valley Nitehawks in what could be a later round playoff preview.

Both teams clinched their divisions this week; the Cats won Eddie Mountain by seven and the Nitehawks closed Neil Murdoch by a massive 22.

The teams are each in the midst of winning streaks, the Cats have collected two points in each of their last seven while the Nitehawks haven’t dropped a game in 14 straight.

The Cats trail the Nitehawks by seven points in league standings with eight games left to play.

The Nitehawks have just four left on their schedule.

Puck drop at Johnny Bucyk Arena is set for 7:30pm MST.

– Keira O’Loughlin