The Kootenay East Regional Hospital District is going to revisit the idea of funding local residential care facilities.

After the request by Interior Health, the District Board approved almost $1.9 million for priority projects in the region this year but omitted $76,000 recommended for the so called support homes.

The Board has not provided financial support for the facilities in approximately 10 years but Chair Dean McKerracher explains staff are preparing a report that will look at how the homes are funded and the potential viability of KERHD allocating funds in some way.

The Elkford Mayor, who was re-elected as the Hospital District Chair last week, says he hopes the staff report will lead to a good discussion on whether or not the board could fund different portions of the facility operations.

He suggests that could be anything from upgrading IT, air conditioning or furnaces.

McKerracher says they stopped putting funding into the residential facilities because they were receiving too many requests for things that should be covered by the Province.

He says the door just kept getting bigger and the burden grew for local tax payers.

Some of the major projects the KERHD will support this year include $200,000 toward a major boiler upgrade at Elk Valley hospital and $196,000 to support a Boimed reno at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

– KERHD Chair Dean McKerracher

– Josh Hoffman