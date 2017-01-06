The founder of the Keeping Mainroad Accountable Facebook group is ready to work with the Ministry of Transportation going forward.

Tamara Cartwright took part in a meeting with Kootenay East MLA Bill Bennett and the Ministry, discussing the highway contractor’s service so far this season

Cartwright says the roads are clear now, but her group will be ready when the next storm hits to inform the government of any issues seen.

The group has over one thousand members that have been critical of Mainroad East Kootenay’s coverage of area highways this winter.

(Photo taken from Keeping Mainroad Accountable’s Facebook page)

– Keeping Mainroad Accountable group founder, Tamara Cartwright