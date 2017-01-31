Four students from an Invermere high school are doing their part to support wood ducks.

The teenagers teamed up with Conservation Officers and the Lake Windermere Rod and Gun Club on Tuesday, January 24th to install 24 nesting boxes for the birds along the Columbia River.

COs and other volunteers snowshoe’d into a wooded area, placing the boxes on trees over a two kilometre area.

The students made the nests in class, then assisted with the installation.

The Conservation Officer Service says they are thankful for the support of both the Rod and Gun Club and students.

– Conservation Officer Service Deputy Chief Chris Doyle

– Jeff Johnson