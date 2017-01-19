Kimberley residents have the opportunity to learn about the state of their city Thursday night.

Mayor Don McCormick will be addressing community members through an event being held at Centre 64.

The presentation being hosted by the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce, with provide an update on city business.

Some of the key points to be discussed include industrial development and the state of infrastructure in the community.

McCormick will also discuss long term plans for the community, along with current issues.

Doors open for the forum at 6:30 pm.

– Jeff Johnson