Kimberley’s mayor expects the city’s water, sewer and garbage expenses to be sustainable in two years.

Don McCormick gave a State of the City address at a packed Centre 64 Thursday night.

In his presentation, he said the community is on a roll, with tourism stats and building permits the highest they’ve been since the 2008 recession.

However, McCormick says the city as a business is stressed with an infrastructure deficit of $75 million.

McCormick adds 2016 was incredibly successful, with grants for projects like Gerry Sorensen Way — but that won’t be the case every year.

He adds its important for Kimberley to find new money to get ahead of the city’s debt.

– City of Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson