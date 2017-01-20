Infrastructure debt focus of Kimberley’s State of the City address
Kimberley’s mayor expects the city’s water, sewer and garbage expenses to be sustainable in two years.
Don McCormick gave a State of the City address at a packed Centre 64 Thursday night.
In his presentation, he said the community is on a roll, with tourism stats and building permits the highest they’ve been since the 2008 recession.
However, McCormick says the city as a business is stressed with an infrastructure deficit of $75 million.
McCormick adds 2016 was incredibly successful, with grants for projects like Gerry Sorensen Way — but that won’t be the case every year.
He adds its important for Kimberley to find new money to get ahead of the city’s debt.
– City of Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick
– Jeff Johnson