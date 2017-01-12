Industry leaders in the East Kootenay are praising the 10 million dollar expansion announced at the College of the Rockies.

Ray Keen is a Journeyman Electrician and Business Manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers locally.

He says the new trades facility being built at COTR is an excellent idea, which will help provide better training opportunities locally.

Keen feels the most important aspect of training for the workplace is hands-on experience, as it provides an edge in a tough and competitive jobs market.

He also hopes there will be a strong component on health and safety at the new facility, as that’s an area necessary for their growing workforce.

Keen adds that the IBEW hires graduates from the Electricians program on a regular basis — one of three programs receiving a boost through this week’s announcement.

The new building will also benefit millwrights and heavy duty equipment technician courses.

Canfor has also issued a statement in favor of the investment, stating they are ‘supportive of this investment being made in the Kootenays to provide more opportunities for trades training. Trades are an integral part of the forestry industry’s workforce and we look forward to this investment having a positive impact on the quantity and quality of the trades workforce in BC.’

– Ray Keen, Business Manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in the East Kootenay

– Jeff Johnson