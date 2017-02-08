A Kimberley resident is entering the provincial election race in Columbia River Revelstoke as an independent.

Justin Hooles is throwing his hat into the ring because he feels neither the BC Liberals or the NDP represent the riding’s best interests.

He says by not being associated with either party, he has the best opportunity to make improvements for local communities.

“Its definitely going to be hard, the NDP has had a good hold on the riding for a long time,” Hooles says. “I think being a Kimberley resident might help me a bit, because a lot of people in Kimberley are a big part of why the NDP has held on so strong. Kimberley has been kind of a pinpoint of that.”

Hooles has served as a behavioral interventionist and currently works in construction.

He has collected the amount of signatures and funds needed to run for election, but still needs to find an auditor to register his candidacy.

He plans to meet with residents of the riding in the months leading up to Election Day.

Hooles wants to see a new conservation officer introduced in the Revelstoke area and is intent to hear from residents on what they feel needs to be addressed.

– Columbia River Revelstoke Independent Candidate, Justin Hooles

– Jeff Johnson