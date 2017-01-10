Kimberley is a good place to work, a great place to do business and an amazing place to live.

So says imagine Kootenay’s program manager Jessica Fairhart, as she gave an update on the program’s efforts in the region.

Fairhart says a new jobs portal opened in November and is already seeing traffic in the Bavarian City.

“What we want to do is continue to build our brand, we want to strengthen our place in the market place within the province of BC,” Fairhart says. “Attracting people possibly from the lower mainland who may want to come, have a bit of a slower lifestyle, benefit from small, community living.”

Imagine Kootenay has been operating since 2009 and works with 68 communities throughout the region.

Since the job search feature was added to Imagine Kootenay’s website in November, 160 searches have been conducted in Kimberley.

– Imagine Kootenay’s Program Manager, Jessica Fairhart

– Jeff Johnson