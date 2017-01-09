The Kootenay ICE were without two of their best as they took down the Vancouver Giants 3-2 at Western Financial Place Sunday.

Team veterans and top performers Matt Alfaro and Zak Zborosky were both scratches for the game.

Left winger Barrett Sheen says it was an opportunity for other guys to step up. He adds it was weird not having Alfaro and Zborosky in the locker room or on the ice, but he thinks the team responded well by keeping it simple. Sheen assisted on the opening goal for the ICE and scored his own late in the second.

Left winger Austin Wellsby notched the game winner and says without Alfaro and Zborosky, the team had to work together, finding new guys to contribute.

Echoing Sheen’s sentiments, Wellsby adds the ICE kept it simple, but were obviously missing their two top players, who have been providing the team’s offense all year.

He believes the team had to buckle up and thinks they did a good job of that.

It was the second win in a row for the ICE.

They are 4-2 since returning from the winter break and Wellsby hopes the team can build off momentum as they head into a road trip.

The ICE are in Swift Current taking on the Broncos Wednesday, then in Brandon for back to back games against the Wheat Kings Friday and Saturday.

Kootenay ICE left winger – Barrett Sheen