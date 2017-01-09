The Kootenay ICE have shipped off their top two scorers to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Forwards Zak Zborosky and Matt Alfaro are off to the Windy City in exchange for forwards Brett Davis and Colton Kroeker, along with second and fourth round selections in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Zborosky and Alfaro were first and second respectively in scoring for the ICE this season.

Zborosky has 28 goals (5th in WHL) and 44 points through 41 games.

Alfaro has tallied 13 goals and 39 points in 41 contests on the campaign.

Zborosky was a fifth round selection, 105th overall, by the Kootenay ICE in the 2011 WHL Bantam Draft.

He appeared in 237 games for the ICE, recording 173 points.

His 86 career tallies place him 15th among career franchise goal-scoring leaders.

Alfaro was listed by the ICE in March of 2012 and played in 243 career games with the Club, scoring 50 goals and adding 83 assists for a total of 133 points.

Davis was selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the fourth round, 78th overall, in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. In 85 career WHL games, all with the Hurricanes, Davis has scored 21 points (12- 9-21) and accumulated 21 penalty minutes.

Kroeker was selected by the Regina Pats in the seventh round, 134th overall, in the 2012 WHL Bantam Draft. In 155 career WHL games with the Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes, Kroeker has recorded 59 points (22-37-59) and compiled 26 penalty minutes.

The ICE are now carrying 24 players (two Goaltenders, eight Defensemen and 14 Forwards).