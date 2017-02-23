This week, 2016’s number one WHL Bantam Draft pick, earned himself a scoring title.

Kootenay ICE prospect Peyton Krebs finished tied for first with 40 points in the Alberta AAA Midget Hockey League.

The 16 year old says he’s happy to have achieved one of the goals he set for himself going into the season.

He explains he’s always striving to do his best with his team and with a great ending to the regular season, they’re on to the playoffs.

The forward’s efforts helped the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons finish second in the AMHL’s Chrysler Division, earning them a first round bye.

Krebs now has his sights set on making a solid Bisons post season run, but admits he’s excited about his major junior future.

He says he’s wanted to play in the WHL ever since he was a little guy and can’t wait for next year’s camp to getting rolling.

He feels right now he needs to focus on the steps to win a championship, but adds once that all comes around, it’s going to be pretty awesome.

Krebs joined the ICE as an affiliate player six times this season, notching five assists and his first ever WHL goal.

He will be available full time to the club in their 2017-18 campaign.

Krebs says we’ll have to wait and see, but one of his future goals is too add a Western Hockey League scoring title to his list of achievements.

