The Kootenay ICE will have two new players in tow when they visit the Swift Current Broncos Wednesday.

Forwards Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis, formerly of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, will dress in ICE blue and black for the first time with their new team. Kroeker says receiving the trade news yesterday, was surprising. He explains whenever you are traded it’s tough, especially leaving the guys you have played with for so long. He adds however it’s a new challenge in Cranbrook and meeting the billets and new coach helped everything sink in. He says he’s looking forward to the road trip, meeting his new teammates and getting some games going.

Kroeker and Davis were acquired in exchange for former ICE veterans and top scorers Matt Alfaro and Zak Zborosky.

Davis says especially in light of recent wins and new momentum that seems to be building within the ICE, he and Kroeker are both focused on opportunity.

He believes there is so much potential within the team and the ICE are not easy to play against. He references the team’s recent defeat of the Vancouver Giants without Alfaro and Zborosky and says it shows a lot. He adds he’s excited about the road trip. Davis was selected 78th overall by the Hurricanes in 2014 and is eligible for the 2017 NHL draft.

Wednesday kicks off a three game road trip for the ICE who are looking for their third win in a row.