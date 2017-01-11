ICE, new acquisitions, open road trip in Swift Current Wednesday
Forwards Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis, formerly of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, will dress in ICE blue and black for the first time with their new team.
Kroeker says receiving the trade news yesterday, was surprising.
He explains whenever you are traded it’s tough, especially leaving the guys you have played with for so long.
He adds however it’s a new challenge in Cranbrook and meeting the billets and new coach helped everything sink in.
He says he’s looking forward to the road trip, meeting his new teammates and getting some games going.
He believes there is so much potential within the team and the ICE are not easy to play against.
He references the team’s recent defeat of the Vancouver Giants without Alfaro and Zborosky and says it shows a lot.
He adds he’s excited about the road trip.
Davis was selected 78th overall by the Hurricanes in 2014 and is eligible for the 2017 NHL draft.
They have lost to the Broncos in three previous meetings this season.
