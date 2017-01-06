The Kootenay ICE will play their very first game of 2017 against the Spokane Chiefs at home Friday.

It’s game one of a home and home series between the teams.

The ICE were bested on the road by the Chiefs 4-3 on December 9, the game winning goal was scored with just 1:08 remaining in the third period. Veteran forward Matt Alfaro says the loss serves as extra motivation to get the Chiefs back. He says the teams are rivals even though they play in different conferences and it’s good to face them in two games back to back.

He adds the Chiefs are a good team but he feels the ICE have been on a roll and if they can keep it going, they will be fine.

Alfaro has earned five points in his last three games.

The ICE are off to a 2-1 start for the second half of their season and have also received consecutive point contributions from left winger Austin Wellsby in his last four games.

Wellsby says he doesn’t feel pressure to keep his streak going but is committed to continuing to improve in the new year, particularly against rival teams like the Chiefs.

He thinks they are a fast team that play with speed and have good offensive threats up front. He feels the ICE have a job to match their intensity and hopefully get one back. Friday’s game kicks off a very busy weekend for the team. They are in Spokane Saturday then return home to Western Financial Place to take on the Vancouver Giants Sunday.

– ICE left winger, Austin Wellsby