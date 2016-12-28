An ice build-up in Kimberley’s Mark Creek should not cause any more issues.

This from the city’s Operations Department, who says ice levels in the creek stabilized just before Christmas.

Work crews say the water flow shouldn’t affect residents around the river anymore.

Earlier, ice was causing rising groundwater levels and water seeping into basements of nearby homes.

The city now says water is currently flowing under the original ice build-up, which could benefit the city by insulating the flow and preventing further freeze-ups.

City staff will continue to monitor the situation into the New Year.

– Jeff Johnson