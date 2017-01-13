The Kootenay ICE are in Brandon Friday for the first of two games against the Wheat Kings.

The ICE hosted and defeated the Wheat Kings in back to back outings last October, 2-1 and 6-2 respectively.

However, Coach Luke Pierce says they won’t be counting on that as the Kings have since improved their back end, the area the ICE exposed most.

He believes there have been so many changes for both teams, it’s hard to draw a lot out of past games.