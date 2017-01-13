ICE in Brandon Friday for first of two vs. Wheat Kings
News CATEGORIES
The Kootenay ICE are in Brandon Friday for the first of two games against the Wheat Kings.
The ICE hosted and defeated the Wheat Kings in back to back outings last October, 2-1 and 6-2 respectively.
However, Coach Luke Pierce says they won’t be counting on that as the Kings have since improved their back end, the area the ICE exposed most.
He believes there have been so many changes for both teams, it’s hard to draw a lot out of past games.
He explains the ICE will go through some of the tape again, but most of their focus will be on Brandon’s recent performances.
Pierce says the unique scheduling, having games in Brandon’s rink two nights in a row, presents a great opportunity to make adjustments.
He feels the team has to make sure they are sharp and get better at the things they struggle with.
He thinks these match ups are a good test as the Wheat Kings are bound for a playoff position and the ICE will have to be at their best.
The team’s main focus is getting back to the right habits after Wednesday’s game against the Swift Current Broncos.
The ICE fell 8-3 to the Broncos, at one point allowing four goals in under three minutes.
-Keira O’Loughlin