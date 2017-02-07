Our region’s highways contractor is asking for patience after record snowfalls in many areas.

Mainroad East Kootenay says accumulations from the major winter storm that pummeled the region will create new challenges for them.

The contractor says they cover 3,700 lane kilometres on a priority basis.

They start with numbered routes, to commercial and school routes, and then to secondary routes.

Mainroad is asking for your patience when it comes to the secondary routes.

– Josh Hoffman