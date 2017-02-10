Highway 3 has now reopened between Elko and Fernie and from Sparwood to the Alberta border.

Freezing rain had shut down the road from the junction at Elko to the Alberta border Thursday night. The highway was re-opened earlier between Fernie and Sparwood to allow for travel between the two communities.

Mainroad East Kootenay says Highway 3 between the Fernie Ski Hill and Fernie has shifted to Single Lane Alternating. Drivers can expect delays throughout that stretch.

The RDEK says the warming centre at the Fernie Community Centre will stay open until everyone is on their way.

The Ministry of Transportation says it continues to monitor conditions as Mainroad East Kootenay continues to work on the extremely icy conditions.

Hazardous road conditions are being reported throughout the East Kootenay and RCMP detachments across the region have been recommending staying off the roads if necessary.

– Josh Hoffman

(photo courtesy of Loree Duczek//RDEK)