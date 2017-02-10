Freezing rain has caused the closure of Highway 3 in both directions from the junction with Highway 93 to the Alberta border.

The RDEK says a warming centre has been running overnight at the Fernie Community centre for any affected travelers.

DriveBC says there should be an update at 8AM Friday morning.

Hazardous road conditions are being reported across the East Kootenay and local governments and RCMP detachments across the region have been recommending staying off the roads if necessary.

– Josh Hoffman

(photo courtesy of Loree Duczek//RDEK)