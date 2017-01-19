HWY 3 traffic west of Fernie still affected Thursday AM
DriveBC is reporting HWY 3 west of Fernie is still down to single lane alternating traffic Thursday morning after a motor vehicle incident.
The road was completely closed Wednesday night after a collision involving a semi truck.
RCMP said the incident damaged the Lizard Creek bridge and the Ministry of Transportation would be assessing the structure.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Check out DriveBC for the latest updates.
– Josh Hoffman