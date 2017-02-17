The hosts of Rogers Hometown Hockey are very excited to descend on Cranbrook this weekend.

Ron MacLean and Tara Slone are bringing the national tour to the Key City with a live broadcast based in the downtown core Sunday.

MacLean admits it’s been a while since he’s been in Cranbrook but he’s really looking forward to experiencing the grandeur of the Kootenays again.

He jokes his favorite song of all time is Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street” so it must be good karma that they are broadcasting from Cranbrook’s Baker St..

It’s a busy schedule for MacLean who is in Kenora, Ontario for Hockey Day in Canada Saturday before jumping on a plane to arrive at the Rocky Mountain International airport early Sunday morning.

MacLean exclaims it’s the joy of the people that energizes him and he feels a responsibility to give fans a great experience.

He actually points to former Kootenay ICE GM and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Ed Chynoweth as an inspiration.

MacLean tells a story when he was working with the Calgary Flames broadcast and Chynoweth already had Hockey Hall of Fame credentials but he would still greet everyone at the rink.

MacLean says Chynoweth went out of his way to make him feel like he was one of the gang.

The long time Hockey Night in Canada host says he’s very grateful for the Hometown Hockey tour.

MacLean says seeing someone like Scott Neidermeyer, who is flying to Cranbrook on his own dime, really want to be part of an event like this to give back to the community is part of what drives him to do the best job he can night in and night out.