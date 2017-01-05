Members of the public are getting a seat at the table Thursday to discuss their concerns about our region’s highways maintenance contractor.

Organizers of a Facebook group called “Keeping Mainroad Accountable” have been behind dozens of calls made to Kootenay – East MLA Bill Bennett, the Ministry of Transportation, and the contractor to express concern about road conditions and maintenance so far this winter.

Bennett and staff with the Ministry will sit down with three representatives of the group who are dissatisfied with the contractor’s operations in the region.

Concerns surround response time, yard closures and the type of anti-icing chemicals being used on local roads.

The meeting follows a visit from Mainroad President Peter Ashcroft who came to Cranbrook last month to review the East Kootenay operations.

Ashcroft says they are committed to the new contract despite some public misconception they may be complacent as the incumbent contractor.

Mainroad East Kootenay received a new seven year deal this Spring with expectations of increased levels of service by using new technology and equipment to improve maintenance.

– Josh Hoffman