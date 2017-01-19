Our region’s highways maintenance contractor is warning motorists that despite warming temperatures roads can still be very slippery.

Mainroad East Kootenay issued the advisory as many incidents are being reported on area roads over the past 24 hours.

HWY 3 at Wardner was closed in both directions at the time this was published due to a motor vehicle incident.

Meanwhile, highway three west of Fernie was down to single lane alternating traffic, as of 10:45 AM MT, after a semi truck collided with the Lizard Creek Bridge Wednesday night.

The road had been closed in both directions for several hours last night and into this morning.

For the latest updates check out DriveBC.