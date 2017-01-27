Healthy Kimberley wants to make play easier for kids in the community.

Organizers of the group asked council for their support Monday night to install Playboxes in local parks.

Doctor Ilona Hale says the goal of this project is giving all kids access to toys and activities.

Hale says they have already purchased one of the boxes with the equipment inside, valued around one thousand dollars. They are looking for the city’s approval to install it at a local park. There’s no word on where it would be located if approved.

Healthy Kimberley is known for spearheading the Live 5-2-1-0 initiative, which provides four tips for people to live healthier.

– Healthy Kimberley spokesperson, Dr. Ilona Hale

– Jeff Johnson