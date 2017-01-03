Just over $20,000 will be put to use by the Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society.

This following a successful regional fundraiser that gave away a new motorcycle.

The Harley Davidson of the Kootenays raffle was completed last week on Boxing Day, with over 2,000 people throwing their support behind the society.

Volunteers with the group comfort people with terminal illnesses while giving support to their loved ones. This service is provided free of charge.