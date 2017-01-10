The Grand Slam of Curling was the biggest professional sporting event Cranbrook has ever hosted and brought unprecedented economic value to the city.

This from Cranbrook Curling Club’s President, Rick O’Neil as he presented his delegation report to City Council Monday.

O’Neil says 230 volunteers contributed 13,500 hours of work to make the week phenomenal.

He explains the event is something you just don’t get very often, particularly as it lasted a week, when most are one or two days.

O’Neil reached out to a multitude of local businesses and service providers following the Grand Slam and believes it pumped upwards of $1,000,000 into the local economy.

He lists hotels, car rental companies, the airport and restaurants as all being full for a week or more because of the event.

He thinks the Grand Slam brought more value to everything, because it wasn’t just one segment of the population or retail market that were positvely affected

The city and curling club made a $150,000 committment to bring the Grand Slam to Cranbrook and both turned a small profit.

O’Neil explains it wasn’t as high as they had hoped, mostly due to underwhelming sales from the event’s social house, because of both the length and amount of games crammed into the tournament.

Canadian curler Kevin Martin told O’Neil, social houses don’t work in the sport anymore.

Overall, O’Neil believes the event was a great success and because of the positive relationship it initiated between the city and Sportsnet, it will be the first of many for Cranbrook.

He says it can’t get any better than Sportsnet saying they’d like to have Cranbrook host another event a few years down the road.

President of Cranbrook Curling Club, Rick O’Neil

-Keira O’Loughlin

(Photo/Logo taken from www.thegrandslamofcurling.com)