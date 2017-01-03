The Fernie Ghostriders are on the hunt for a new goalie. Brandon Butler, who was the team’s starter, is now out permanently with torn knee cartilage. Butler injured his knee in a warm up against the Golden Rockets in mid December and originally thought he could play through it for the remainder of the season. Coach Craig Mohr explains MRI results came back after Christmas that revealed Butler had just 1mm of cartilage left.

He says unfortunately, Butler had to make the tough decision to hang up his skates before he really wanted to. Mohr adds a credit to Butler’s character is how he played two games against the Kimberley Dynamiters after Christmas and that it’s all you need to know about him as a person. Mohr says although Butler was sore and beat up but he wanted to play in the Riders holiday, annual home and home series with the Nitros to give them extra time in finding a new goalie.

The Riders are looking to add a goalie to their roster before the end of the week, however Mohr says regardless of who they pick up, rookie Brandon Youngson will get the start against the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday.

He feels the team may have to stem the tide as it could be rough with suspensions, but Youngson played outstandingly in the team’s 3-2 loss against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats last week. He believes his players have all the confidence that Youngson is able to do the job.