gastrointestinal virus contained at Cranbrook’s FW Green Home
News CATEGORIES
An outbreak of a gastrointestinal virus at Cranbrook’s FW Green Home has been contained.
This from Karl Hardt of Interior Health, after IH declared the outbreak over late Friday afternoon following 96 hours since the last reported case.
Hardt says everyone needs to take the proper precautions to keep vulnerable residents safe, including washing hands and not coming to care facilities when sick.
The FW Green Home provides 24-7 care for seniors.
The illness was first reported on December 29th.
– Interior Health Communications Officer, Karl Hardt
– Jeff Johnson