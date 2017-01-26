Four arrested after Cranbrook drug bust seizes cocaine, heroin
A 22 year old Cranbrook man is facing trafficking charges after local RCMP carried out a drug bust.
Members of the Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section and General Duties executed a search warrant at an apartment on 1st Street South Wednesday night.
Police seized a substantial amount of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and cash.
Two women and another man, all from the Cranbrook area as well, were also arrested.
They will be charged with possession of a controlled substance.
– Josh Hoffman