Jeff Glass, former starting goalie for the Kootenay ICE, is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The team announced Thursday they’ve agreed to terms on a two year contract with the 31 year old Calgary native.

Glass had most recently been playing with the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL, where he recorded a .917 save percentage in 10 games.

He played in 143 games over three seasons with the ICE from 2002 to 2005.

Glass was drafted 89th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2004.

The Blackhawks are 8-1 in their last nine outings, currently second in the Western Conference and fifth in the league.

– Keira O’Loughlin

(Image courtesy of www.nhl.com)