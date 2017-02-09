Fire destroys Windermere home
A fire has destroyed a home in Windermere.
The occupants are said to have safely escaped the home and no injuries have been reported.
14 firefighters responded after a call came in at 9:45 PM Thursday reporting a structure blaze on Upper Lakeview Road.
Members of the local Fire Department, with assistance from the Invermere Fire Department remained on site past 1:30AM Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Fire officials expect to be on site Thursday to begin the investigation.
– Josh Hoffman