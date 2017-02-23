Students and members of the public will have the opportunity to learn about in-demand jobs Thursday at Cranbrook’s Laurie Middle School.

The Find Your Fit tour from Work BC will be making a stop at the school at 3:15 pm Thursday afternoon.

The goal of the program is to teach students about careers that will see significant job openings in 2025, like the carpenter, welder, and computer programmer fields..

The Province says about one million job openings are expected in various positions, due to Baby Boomers retiring and new positions being created.

The program also helps parents and teachers find ways to educate and support children explore new careers.

To learn more about the program, check out their website, find-your-fit-tour dot ca.

– Jeff Johnson