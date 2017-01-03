Roland Green, a small business owner in Fernie, will soon be a permanent part of BC sports history.

The former cyclist will be inducted into the province’s Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Green says it’s an honour to be included among the other athletes who have been recognized in the past.

He feels lucky and fortunate as it has been quite awhile since he raced competitively.

Green dominated the world of cycling throughout his prestigious career garnering two world championship titles and more than 40 first place finishes.