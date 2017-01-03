Fernie Shop owner to be immortalized in BC Sports Hall of Fame
The former cyclist will be inducted into the province’s Sports Hall of Fame this year.
Green says it’s an honour to be included among the other athletes who have been recognized in the past.
He feels lucky and fortunate as it has been quite awhile since he raced competitively.
Green dominated the world of cycling throughout his prestigious career garnering two world championship titles and more than 40 first place finishes.
He says his most satisfying moment in the sport was winning his second world championship title in 2002 in Kuprun, Austria.
Green explains it’s harder to win in Europe, when you can succeed at the 1-2% difference makers nine time zones over, it’s that much more of a challenge.
Additional accomplishments include winning the Overall International Cycling Union World Cup, being the first person to win a world championship on a full suspension bike, representing Canada in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and becoming a Canadian national mountain biking champion four times over.
– Keira O’Loughlin