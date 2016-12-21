Fernie Search and Rescue is reminding backcountry enthusiasts to be careful after a recent dumping of snow in the region.

This after two snowmobilers became disoriented in the flathead area Tuesday night, prompting a call to the local SAR.

The amount of snowfall made it difficult for the pair to operate their vehicles in the backcountry.

Using a GPS and satellite phone, they provided their exact location, then lit a fire to stay warm until assistance arrived.

Fernie SAR called on the help of the local Snowmobile Association and Avalanche Canada to reach the area of the distress call around 11 pm. No one was harmed in this incident.

– Jeff Johnson