Fernie SAR find lost snowmobiler
It was a long Saturday afternoon for one snowmobiler lost in the backcountry south of Fernie.
Search and Rescue are reporting a 28 year old became separated from his riding partner Saturday in the Pipeline area above Morrissey.
The partner and other riders in the area searched for three hours before calling SAR at approximately 6 PM.
SAR was not able to deploy any aircraft with nightfall and a heavy snowstorm occurring.
It took another four hours but the man was located safely.
He had abandoned his sled and was attempting to walk out of the area.
SAR says the man was in good condition other than being cold and dehydrated.
– Josh Hoffman